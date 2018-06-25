Sports Administration gives CTFA ultimatum

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The Sports Administration has demanded that the Chinese Taipei Football Association (CTFA) complete its elections, which have been delayed by a failure to reach a consensus on disputed issues.

A letter from Sports Administration Director-General Lin Te-fu (林德福) to the association on Thursday demanded that it convene an extraordinary membership meeting within one week to finish the agenda of its meeting on Monday last week and to complete the procedures needed to hold the elections.

“If the procedures continued to be delayed, then the Sports Administration might mete out punishment against the CTFA, by first issuing a warning or curtailing its financial subsidies, in accordance with Article 43 of the National Sports Act (國民體育法),” Lin wrote in the letter.

Disputes over membership eligibility had meant that the group’s extraordinary membership meeting on Monday did not discuss the agenda, he wrote.

The CFTA should determine member eligibility as per stipulations made by FIFA officials when they met with the CFTA on April 19, Lin wrote.

CFTA chairman Lin Yung-cheng (林湧成) presided over last week’s meeting to complete the preparatory work and procedures required to hold the elections.

Representatives from the Sports Administration, the Ministry of the Interior, the Chinese Taipei Olympics Association, along with a FIFA official and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) official attended the meeting, during which there was disagreements over six new group members, as rival groups vying for control of the CTFA disagreed about their eligibility to vote in the election, Chinese-language media reports said.

Unable to resolve the impasse, Lin Yung-cheng adjourned the meeting.

The six group members represented the association for soccer referees, the association for soccer coaches, the indoor futsal association and other regional soccer bodies.

They are seen as crucial for determining which of the two rival coalitions seeking control of the CTFA will win.

The incumbent side is reportedly headed by Lin Yung-cheng, and includes Changhua County sports official Chang Chih-tung (張志東), Hang Yuen head coach Chiu Yi-wen (邱奕文) and other soccer officials.

The other coalition is headed by Chiou, a former CTFA chairman, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) stalwart and president of the Taiwan-Japan Relations Association.

He is backed by CTFA vice chairman Kung Yuan-kao (龔元高), DPP Legislator Liu Shyh-fang (劉世芳) — who is chairwoman of the Kaohsiung Football Association — and others.

The Legislative Yuan in August last year passed amendments to the National Sports Act that required sports association to hold elections for the top posts, including chairpersons, board members and supervisors.