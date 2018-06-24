DPP hopeful hosts mayor as he opens Hsinchu City office

By Tsai Chang-sheng and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Hsinchu City councilor nominee Chen Chien-ming (陳建名) yesterday opened his campaign office in preparation for the nine-in-one elections on Nov. 24.

Formerly a secretary to Hsinchu City Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) and the brains behind many of the city’s policies, Chen is part of the DPP’s plan to foster young leaders in the region, Lin said.

Chen’s vitality and passion for improving the city are impressive, and an important reason behind his hiring, Lin said.

Growing up in a single-parent family, Chen graduated from National Tsing Hua University and dedicated himself to social service after concluding his mandatory military service, Lin said.

DPP caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘), the party’s candidate for Hsinchu’s legislative seat, also sang Chen’s praise.

“He possesses the classic Taiwanese spirit. He is very hard-working,” Ker said, adding that Chen’s educational background and “just” personality make him especially suitable as a representative of the people.

Commenting on the decoration of his campaign office, Chen said he had made it plain and hoped it would encourage city residents to walk in and chat with him, so that he could place the proverbial finger on the city’s pulse.

His experience as the mayor’s secretary would help him serve the public, develop policies that benefit city residents and oversee the city government, Chen said.

Of 12 DPP nominees running for city council positions, six are new faces on the political scene, while the others are incumbent councilors seeking consecutive terms, Lin said.

Four of the nominees are female and three are of Hakka ethnicity, he added.