Former president to attend memorial unveiling in Japan

Staff writer, with CNA

Former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) yesterday embarked on a visit to Japan to attend the unveiling of a monument in commemoration of Taiwanese who died in the Battle of Okinawa in 1945.

Accompanied by his personal entourage, the 95-year-old arrived in a wheelchair at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at about 3pm and boarded an EVA Airways flight bound for Okinawa.

The four-day trip was made at the invitation of the Japan-Taiwan Peace Foundation in Naha, where the former president is to be the guest of honor at a dinner hosted by the foundation and the Friends of Lee Teng-Hui Association today, said Ho Shih-chang (何世昌), a member of the Lee Teng-hui Foundation in New Taipei City.

Tomorrow, Lee is scheduled to attend the unveiling of the war monument and meet with members of the Association of Overseas Taiwanese in Okinawa at a dinner reception, Ho said.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is scheduled to arrive in Naha today and the two could meet.

The trip is Lee’s ninth visit to Japan since his presidency ended in 2000. He is scheduled to return to Taiwan on Monday.