Conservation of wetlands, oceans celebrated in show

By Su Fu-nan and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Forty-two photographs focusing on the beauty of Taiwanese wetlands from a competition hosted by Yang Ming Marine Transport’s Cultural Foundation are being exhibited at the Kaohsiung Museum of Natural History.

Wetlands are not only beautiful, but are also useful, as they purify water and serve as a detention basin to prevent flooding, museum director and Kao Yuan University dean Jaw Bih-shiaw (趙必孝) said.

The nation’s wetland preservation efforts have progressed since the promulgation of the Wetlands Conservation Act (濕地保育法) in 2013, Jaw said.

The competition hopes to show the public how beautiful wetlands can be and encourage everyone to protect oceans and wetlands, foundation president Huang Wen-che (黃文哲) said.

Oceans and wetlands are constantly being threatened by human actions, so people should work to preserve them, as wetlands and the sea are crucial to humanity’s survival, Huang added.

More than 700 photographers submitted 5,888 pictures to the contest. The panel gave awards to 113 photographs, 43 of which are on display at the museum.

The winning image was touching and its sense of motion and timing is excellent, Huang said, adding that the composition of the second-placed photograph was also excellent.

The image that won the bronze medal was given high praise for the simplicity with which it portrays the complexity of a line of oyster farms, Huang said.

The exhibit is to run until Dec. 20, Huang said.

For more information on the show, visit dm.kyu.edu.tw or call (07) 607-7839.