New envoy to the Philippines vows to maintain ties

Staff writer, with CNA

The nation’s new representative to the Philippines, Michael Hsu (徐佩勇), yesterday in Taipei pledged to continue promoting close bilateral exchanges on all fronts once he assumes the post on June 30.

The current director-general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Department of International Organizations, who was earlier this month appointed to the position in Manila, said that he wishes to broaden existing bilateral exchanges based on their solid foundations.

Agricultural and fishery exchanges are to be the main mission, Hsu said, adding that bilateral cooperation on overlapping waters would be another focus.

Hsu has led the department since June 2015 and is to take over the post from Gary Lin (林松煥), who served in Manila for nearly four years.

Lin is to retire from the foreign service upon his return to Taiwan.

Hsu, a veteran diplomat who has spent most of his career in the US, served as deputy representative to the Philippines from August 2009 to December 2011.

Meanwhile, in a short clip filmed by the Central News Agency for its Philippine readers, Hsu extended his greetings to all citizens of the Philippines in English and Philipino.

“It is so nice to be [going] back to the Philippines... I hope that in the future, relations between the Philippines and Taiwan will become closer through your very generous and kind support. Thank you,” he said.