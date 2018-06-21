Ministry urges local start-ups to sign up for CES

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Science and Technology is urging companies to apply to appear at next year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in a bid to enlarge the nation’s presence at the annual event.

CES is the world’s biggest annual consumer electronics fair and it is to take place in Las Vegas from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11 next year.

The ministry led a delegation to this year’s CES in January, which turned out to be very fruitful, as many Taiwanese start-ups secured new commercial opportunities, Department of Academia-Industry Collaboration and Science Park Affairs Director-General Chiou Chyou-huey (邱求慧) told a news conference on Tuesday.

Next year the ministry plans to increase the number of selected start-ups from 32 to 40, he said, adding that it would team up with CES Asia and the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) to boost Taiwan-US technological cooperation.

CES Asia senior director John Kelley also encouraged Taiwanese start-ups to apply to appear at the show, saying it offers precious opportunities for building new business connections that are otherwise hard to obtain.

CES’ Eureka Park is open to all start-ups with innovative technologies and is not limited to certain areas, Kelley said when asked which Taiwanese technology companies would be most competitive on the global stage.

Taiwan Main Orthopaedics Biotechnology Co founder Wang Min-liang (王民良) said his company had gained more opportunites than he had expected by attending this year’s show.

The company was established in March last year, said Wang, who is also a part-time assistant professor at National Chin-Yi University of Technology in Taichung.

It is now negotiating a technical collaboration with a Germany-based surgical device supplier with a 150-year history, Wang said, adding that he could not name the firm due to a confidentiality agreement.

University of Southern California’s medical center is testing its virtual dissection table and smart surgical glasses, and could possibly place some orders, he said.

After attending CES, Wang said he now knows that his company’s technology does not lag behind other companies and he has decided to shift its focus from Southeast Asian markets to the US.

Applications to attend next year’s show close on Saturday next week and the final list of attendees is due to be announced on Sept. 28, the ministry said.