Data of more than 3,000 HIV/AIDS patients leaked

The personal information of more than 3,000 people with HIV/AIDS in Taipei was leaked by Taipei City Hospital’s Kunming Prevention and Control Center (KPCC), a local weekly magazine reported yesterday.

The data was leaked by accident in 2007 and government agencies have taken measures to protect the data from spreading further, the Taipei Department of Health said yesterday, adding that if the magazine collected or made use of the data, it might have violated the Personal Information Protection Act (個人資料保護法).

When a KPCC official was making a presentation for the Harm Reduction Program in 2007, a list containing personal data of the patients was linked to the presentation file and uploaded to an online presentation file-sharing platform, the Chinese-language Mirror Media reported.

According to the HIV Infection Control and Patient Rights Protection Act (人類免疫缺乏病毒傳染防治及感染者權益保障條例), competent authorities, medical institutions and medical personnel using the information of HIV/AIDS patients for transmission prevention and medical care cannot release it to the public.

The government instructed the relevant agencies to immediately delete the data from their online platforms, but the official who was responsible for the leak was not punished, the magazine said.

At the Taipei Department of Health yesterday, KPCC Director Yen Muh-yong (顏慕庸) said the center’s public health and nursing division chief, surnamed Chung (莊), had included a chart in her presentation file, which linked to a Web site that contained the personal information of HIV/AIDS patients.

A person who was among the patients was surprised to find the data online when searching for his name on the Internet in 2016, he said, adding that several government agencies immediately erased the data from all sites and the KPCC increased the security of the Web site that contained the original data.

“All the exposed information was deleted, so you cannot search for and find the Web site,” Yen said, adding that the remedial measures were completed in three days, but the data could have been exposed by people with bad intentions.

The reporter who wrote the article had obtained a copy of the list when they contacted the department for an interview, but possession of the list is a breach of the Personal Information Protection Act, Department of Health Deputy Director Chen Cheng-cheng (陳正誠) said.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) was informed of the issue on Sept. 6, 2016, and measures were taken to protect the patients, CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞) said yesterday.

HIV/AIDS prevention teams were educated about information security and relevant regulations, to prevent a similar incident, he said.

The CDC has asked the Taipei Department of Health to set up a contact window for HIV/AIDS patients to inquire whether their personal information has been exposed, Lo said.

According to the Personal Information Protection Act, they can claim compensation if they feel their rights have been encroached upon, Lo said.