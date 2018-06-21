Abe thanks Taiwan in wake of quake

Staff writer, with CNA

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe yesterday on Twitter expressed his gratitude for the empathy and support extended by Taiwan after a powerful earthquake rocked Osaka and neighboring prefectures in western Japan on Monday.

“Hard times reveal true friendship,” Abe wrote in Chinese, as he expressed gratitude to “the many old friends” in Taiwan for their support.

Abe’s response came after President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Twitter extended her condolences in Japanese to those affected by the magnitude 6.1 earthquake that hit the Kansai region of Japan, leaving at least five people dead and 370 injured.

Tsai tweeted that she hoped the wounded would recover and the affected areas would return to normal as soon as possible.

“In times of need, Taiwan is always ready to help,” Tsai wrote, adding that Taiwan would continue monitoring the developments in the aftermath of the quake.

Tsai’s tweet was retweeted by Abe and appeared below his own tweet.