‘Lovers’ Trees’ in Taitung revealed to be single tree

Two withered Alexandrian laurels that overlook the shore in Taitung County’s Nantian Village (南田) from a perch by the entrance of the Alangyi Trail (阿朗壹古道) have been revealed to be one tree with two trunks.

Known among locals as the “Lovers’ Trees,” the tree is the last two-century-old Alexandrian Laurel close to the sea, local resident Chang Ching-fu (張慶福) said.

However, the receding coastline has exposed the roots of the tree to seawater and the tree was proclaimed dead four years ago.

Chang said he has frequently visited the tree and was saddened to see the branches of what used to be called the “husband” tree succumbing to wind erosion.

The shape of the tree symbolizes the unity of a couple, Chang said, adding that the tree’s weathering of two typhoons — Morakot in 2009 and Nepartak in 2016 — symbolizes unwavering steadfastness.

“While trying to save the tree, we dug out the sand covering the roots and discovered that, despite its trunk forking near the roots, the two trunks actually shared the same root,” Chang said.

The part where the tree forks is buried under sand and rock, Chang said, leading to the assumption that the trees were two separate entities that grew together.