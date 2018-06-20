Historical photos on show in NYC

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

An exhibition of Taiwanese photographer Sung Lung-chuan’s (宋隆泉) work over the past four decades documenting social change in Taiwan is being shown at the Amerasia Bank Gallery in the New York City borough of Queens.

“Memories fade easily, and many things are forgotten over the course of days. Memory must therefore be roused, constantly, and photography is the best medium to do so. History must often be spoken of, for it to be remembered,” Sung said on Monday at the gallery in Flushing, also known as the Asia Art Gallery.

“Taiwan’s democracy is the fruit of labor across many generations, and only through photographs can historical memories be remembered,” he said.

Since beginning his career in 1980, Sung worked at the Chinese-language Kamalan Weekly (噶瑪蘭雜誌) as staff photographer and art editor in 1986, affording him the chance to document the various activities of what was then known as the dangwai (黨外, outside the party) era. He later worked for Deng Nan-jung’s (鄭南榕) Freedom Era Weekly (自由時代週刊).

His pictures from that period captured the scenes of an era in which Taiwanese fought for democracy, freedom and human rights, Sung said.

More than 40 photos are in exhibition, divided into two themes, the “Democratic Movement” and the “Song of the Land,” he said.

Among the photographs grouped under the first theme are those of a nationwide procession to make Feb. 28 a national remembrance day, the founding of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), the lifting of the martial law and pictures of more recent protests against the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District (貢寮), Sung said.

Photographs under the second theme include those of traditional Taiwanese gezai opera (歌仔戲), his hometown in Yilan County and paintings of local scenery.

“When I was taking the photographs, I wanted to tell a story,” Sung said, adding that the arrangement of the exhibition uses multiple photos to tell a particular story.

Having personally witnessed Taiwan’s democratic movement, Sung said that he felt Taiwan has made significant progress in its goal to obtain democracy.

However, “Taiwan is not yet democratic enough,” he said.

“When faced with the oppression of China, we should seek to revive that past spirit with which we fought for Taiwan’s democracy, which would make Taiwan that much stronger,” he said.

He decided to name the exhibition “Democratic Taiwan” so that Taiwanese abroad and foreigners could understand that Taiwan’s democracy is the fruit of the labor of many generations.

“We have nothing to fear, and we must work harder,” Sung said.

The exhibition opened on Saturday and would close on Monday next week before beginning several months of travel.

It is scheduled to go on show in Tokyo in August, on the US west coast area in September, in Ishikawa Prefecture in Japan the following month and Taoyuan in November, he said.