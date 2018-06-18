INTERVIEW: Local schools have a lot going for them: university head

Liberty Times (LT): How should the nation approach its declining birthrate and talent poaching by other nations?

Cheng Ying-yao (鄭英耀): There has always been international competition. While the incentives offered by China are undoubtedly politically motivated, I have never liked seeing the public become uneasy about Taiwan’s higher education due to naysayers. I think it’s irresponsible commentary.

The movement of skilled people around the globe is inevitable and it is also necessary for young academics to visit other nations, build up experience and expand their social circle. We should encourage students who want to study abroad.

China claims to have attracted more than 10,000 Taiwanese students, but, in comparison, Ministry of Education data show that about 60,000 Taiwanese students are studying in other countries, while more than 30,000 apply for student visas in Taiwan every year.

There are 117,000 foreigners studying in Taiwan.

With economic development and parents becoming more open-minded, the age for students studying abroad will inevitably drop to high-school age.

While the increasing number of students in China is emphasized, the public should be aware that the number of students in North America and Europe is also increasing.

Isolated cases are being exaggerated and the government, as well as the academia, must have a better grip on the numbers of students traveling internationally and on trends, so that the ministry could react in a timely manner.

LT: What are Taiwan’s strengths and weaknesses compared with Hong Kong and China?

Cheng: Taiwan is a small nation. It does not have many natural resources, but it has quality talent. It is predictable that the international community would want to poach talented people from Taiwan. That shows that the nation has good higher education.

Typically, most internationally mobile people are young academics in their 30s or 40s. Some are concerned that the declining birth rate could result in fewer teaching and research positions. The incentives from China, the higher salaries there and the larger Chinese market are also factors.

The language and culture in Taiwan and China are similar. However, many jobs in China and Hong Kong are on two or three-year contracts. These positions are less stable [than those in Taiwan]. When making global comparisons, people should look at the overall environment.

Taiwan’s higher education environment is actually of better quality. It is also a free and open society. It has democratic campuses and Taiwanese academia is free of interference. These are all advantages.

There is also a strength that is less frequently discussed. Although Taiwan is a small, its industrial environment and society are highly diverse. It is easy to obtain resources and develop industrial applications.

In terms of research and development capabilities, college professors here have more resources and opportunities to put their work into practice.

The north, center and south are all capable of forming scientific research hubs for specific industries. Different research fields can find industrial cooperation and support in close proximity.

If you mark a 50km radius around National Sun Yat-sen University, it would cover the Southern Taiwan Science Park (南部科學工業園), which includes parks for semiconductors, chemical engineering, mechanical engineering and software.