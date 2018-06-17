‘Heroes’ call final rallies

By Cheng Hung-ta and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Groups protesting the military pension reform bill yesterday called on supporters to gather in front of the Legislative Yuan in Taipei tomorrow and Tuesday for a final protest before the bill enters its third reading, scheduled for Tuesday and possibly Wednesday.

A second round of negotiations on proposed amendments to the Act of Military Service for Officers and Noncommissioned Officers of the Armed Forces (陸海空軍軍官士官服役條例) was completed on Friday and lawmakers are to hold a plenary session on Tuesday to address 18 disputed items.

The 800 Heroes veterans’ group believes that the state should protect their interests and that amended laws should not be retroactive, group commander Wu Chi-liang (吳其樑) said.

The group would “stand up for our constitutionally guaranteed rights” and “fight to the end” even if its efforts were fruitless, said Wu, a retired lieutenant-general.

“The amendment is soon to enter its third reading and this is the last mile,” Wu said, calling on all retired military personnel to gather around the legislature.

The statement also called for protesters to prepare the necessary equipment, bring their own medication, and bring rain-gear and tents.

“Protesters should be ready to stay through Tuesday night,” Wu said.

The protests have mainly been in response to proposed cuts to pensions, which would not only affect future retirees, but also for those already retired, Wu said.