Pingtung church to be renovated into cocoa center

By Chiu Chih-jou and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

An abandoned church in Pingtung County’s Wanluan Township (萬巒) is to be refurbished to promote cocoa, Hakka culture and tourism, the county’s Hakka Affairs Department Director Chen Li-ping (陳麗萍) said.

The Jiazuo Catholic Church, which has served the villages of Jiazuo (佳佐) and Jiahe (佳和) for more than a century, was deserted 50 years ago after most of its parishioners migrated to look for work, officials said.

With the permission of the Diocese of Kaohsiung, construction to transform the church into a promotional center for the county’s cocoa industry has begun, they said.

The project is to be completed by January next year at the earliest, they added.

The church would be restored to its original appearance, and would include installation art that is evocative of a traditional Hakka rural commune, officials said.

The county government has prepared NT$80 million (US$2.67 million) for the three-phase project, with the first NT$30 million earmarked for installations, they said.

The county’s cocoa industry has experienced a boom in recent years due to the accolades granted to chocolates made from the cocoa that is grown in the region due to its ideal geography and climate, officials said, adding that the crop is grown on more than 300 hectares of the county’s farmland and more than 30 brands were created using the beans.

However, the rapid expansion has raised concerns that the industry has reached a developmental bottleneck, officials said.

The cocoa commands three-and-a-half times the price of average cocoa futures, but many farms and businesses need to be consolidated and lack economies of scale, Chen said.

Small growers and businesses are often hard-pressed to maintain quality and handle large orders, and cannot afford processing machinery, she said.

The county government is therefore trying to establish the center as an integration platform that would furnish the necessary machinery, as well as other processing and marketing services, she said.

The church estate’s ample space of about 2,100 ping (6,942m2) would be useful for a number of trade tasks, in addition to the planned cocoa tourism promotion project that would utilize virtual and augmented technologies, Chen said.