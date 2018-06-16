Special Uen Chen products on sale

By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer, with CNA

The National Palace Museum has unveiled a slew of merchandise for a special exhibition on comic book artist Uen Chen (鄭問) ranging from reproductions to whiskey.

For the exhibition, which opens today, the museum is offering reproductions of 44 paintings from Chen’s body of work that have been scanned and printed in high resolution, the museum said.

The authenticity of the limited-edition reproductions can be verified by a scannable code and a certificate, it said.

In addition, several whiskey distilleries partnered with the museum to sell nine whiskey labels featuring Chen’s artwork for Koei’s classic turn-based strategy franchise Romance of the Three Kingdoms.

The bottles are also to be sold in the UK, Japan, China, Australia and other nations, except the Sima Yi (司馬懿) label, which is exclusive to the museum.

Chunghwa Post is simultaneously releasing a special stamp collection based on Chen’s art, with the first edition limited to 200 sets.

The museum is also offering other items featuring Chen’s art, including art books, notebooks, calendars, shirts and bags.

An opening ceremony was held yesterday for the exhibition, titled “The Legacy of Chen Uen: Art, Life and Philosophy.”

The show, which features 250 original works, sample comic books and personal effects, runs until Sept. 17.