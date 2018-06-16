Experts suggest a ‘northbound policy’ to include N Korea

By Lu Yi-hsuan and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Foreign affairs experts on Thursday called for a “new northbound policy” to develop relations with North Korea.

They were speaking at a discussion in Taipei held by the Institute for National Policy Research (INPR) after a historic summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Tuesday showed signs of easing tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

The government should establish a North Korea work group, said Alexander Huang (黃介正), an associate professor at Tamkang University’s Graduate Institute of International Affairs and Strategic Studies.

When the North gives up its “military first” policy and develops its economy, Taiwan could have a “new northbound policy” in addition to the New Southbound Policy, he said.

Senior adviser to the president Tien Hung-mao (田弘茂) said he communicated with North Korea while he was serving as the minister of foreign affairs from 2000 to 2002.

However, because the US at the time considered the North a rogue nation, their interaction was limited, he said, adding that Pyongyang has never treated Taiwan as an enemy and is very willing to interact.

The quality of North Korea’s coal is good, he said, adding that Taiwan has imported considerable amounts of the North’s coal through China in the past.

Taiwan External Trade Development Council Deputy Chairman Liu Shih-chung (劉世忠) said that since the 1990s, many Taiwanese businesspeople have wanted to build a relationship with Pyongyang.

If international sanctions on North Korea are loosened or even removed, Taiwanese should help North Korea develop its economy through industries in which Taiwan has an advantage and share its experience of democratization, he said, adding that Taiwan should begin laying the groundwork for these measures now.

If the atmosphere on the Korean Peninsula becomes more relaxed, the next possible hotspot would likely be the South China Sea, elevating Taiwan’s importance, INPR executive director Kuo Yu-jen (郭育仁) said.

If North Korea’s denuclearization process fails, Taiwan’s role would still be important because of regional tensions, and the opposition between China and the US, he added.

“No matter what, Taiwan’s strategic importance is increasing,” Kuo said. “How to make use of that to maximize Taiwan’s national interests is becoming very important.”