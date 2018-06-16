Legislators end second round of talks on proposed military pension reforms

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

Lawmakers yesterday wrapped up a second round of negotiations on proposed amendments to the Act of Military Service for Officers and Noncommissioned Officers of the Armed Forces (陸海空軍軍官士官服役條例) and resolved to put 18 disputed draft amendments to a vote during a plenary session at the legislature on Tuesday next week.

Despite extensive discussions this week, the four legislative caucuses remained largely divided over the proposed pension reform for retired military officers. No consensus was reached on rules for pension payment and calculation.

The Cabinet has proposed that military officers be required to serve for 20 years before they can start receiving their pensions, with their income replacement rates increasing by 2 percent, from 55 percent, each year until they reach 95 percent for noncommissioned officers and 90 percent for commissioned officers.

However, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus proposed a starting income replacement rate of 60 percent.

A motion filed by KMT Legislator Lu Yu-ling (呂玉玲) aims to set the starting income replacement rate for active military officers at 55 percent and that for retired officers at 60 percent.

After the caucuses failed to agree on pension payment rules, Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) said that the item would be discussed and voted on during a plenary session.

A motion by the New Power Party (NPP), which said that military instructors at senior-high schools should be stripped of their pensions if they are found to have sexually assaulted students, was protested by Ministry of National Defense officials, who said that it was too “partial.”

The remark was echoed by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘).

A defense ministry official asked why the NPP called for such legislation rather than a bill that would ban military instructors convicted of selling controlled drugs to students from receiving pensions.

NPP Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐) said that the Act Governing Retirement, Severance, and Bereavement Compensation for the Teaching and Other Staff Members of Public Schools (公立學校教職員退休資遣撫卹條例) also contained a rule that bars teachers that have sexually assaulted students from receiving pensions.

Since a military instructor is a teaching position, the same rule should apply, Lim said.

The NPP motion is also to be deliberated during the plenary session next week.

The caucuses failed to agree on a rate of return for the pension fund, which was set up using portions of military personnel’s salaries.

The return rate should be set at 4 percent, with any shortfall resulting from investments being offset by taking from other government budgets, to ensure that military retirees’ pensions would not be further reduced, KMT Legislator Ma Wen-chun (馬文君) said, adding that agencies failing to meet the 4 percent mark should be held accountable.

As a pension fund management bill is expected to be reviewed at the legislature during the next legislative session, it would be more fitting to discuss legal standards on the rate of return then, DPP Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) said.

One area lawmakers did agree on was that the window for lieutenant generals to receive a promotion before they have to retire should be extended from eight to 10 years.

This would allow capable lieutenant generals who lack the opportunity to move up the ranks to stay in their posts longer, Minister of National Defense Yen De-fa (嚴德發) said.