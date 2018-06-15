High temperature warning system to initiate operations

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The Central Weather Bureau’s heat advisory system being launched today is to provide alerts at 5pm if the next day’s temperature is forecast to reach 36°C or higher.

The system uses a three-color code.

A yellow alert would be issued if the temperature is forecast to reach or exceed 36°C the next day, while an orange alert would signal temperatures of 36°C to 38°C for three consecutive days, the bureau said.

A red alert, the highest level, would be issued if the temperature is forecast to exceed 38°C for three consecutive days, it said.

The alerts would be posted on the bureau’s Web site and mobile app.

As the nation remains under the influence of a low-pressure system, a stationary front and the southeast monsoon, which has lowered temperatures nationwide, the system is not expected to be needed until after Tuesday next week, it said.

The agency stipulated standards for the alert system mainly in response to requests for such information so people can take precautions against excessively high heat, bureau specialist Huang Treng-shi (黃椿喜) said, adding that it consulted other government agencies, as well as local government officials, in setting the guidelines.

The Health Promotion Administration and the Centers for Disease Control have also warned of health hazards caused by high heat and humidity, including heat strokes and epidemic diseases such as dengue fever.

In other developments, a tropical depression in the south of the Taiwan Strait had, as of press time last night, not turned into a tropical storm, the bureau said, but added that it could develop into one by morning.

The storm would be named Gaemi, which means ants in Korean, it said.

Residents of central and southern Taiwan should beware possible heavy to extremely heavy rainfall from the storm, the bureau said, adding that chances of rain are also high in northern and eastern areas, although rainfall would not be as heavy.

Sea and land alerts are to be issued simultaneously for the storm once it has formed, it said.