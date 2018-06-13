Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

WEATHER

Heavy rains expected in west

Significant rainfall can be expected across Taiwan during the next seven days due to a weather front and southwesterly currents, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday. Especially residents in the western parts of the nation should prepare for heavy or extremely heavy rain from Wednesday, with 80mm to 200mm of accumulation in 24 hours, bureau forecaster Lin Po-tung (林伯東) said. The front and southwesterly winds are to affect Taiwan until the Dragon Boat Festival on Monday, he said.

TRANSPORTATION

YouBike coming to Miaoli

The popular YouBike bicycle sharing service is soon to be available in Miaoli County, with the first 10 automated rental stations to be installed by the end of this month, the county’s Public Works Department said on Monday. The stations are to be at Miaoli Railway Station, Miaoli County Public Library, the Miaoli City Office, National Miaoli Senior High School and National Miaoli Agricultural and Industrial Vocational High School, among other locations. Bikes can be rented for NT$10 (US$0.33) per 30 minutes.

CRIME

Taipei nabs 180 for fraud

Taipei police from Monday to Friday last week launched a massive crackdown on telecom fraud, arresting 180 suspects in 89 cases, the Taipei Police Department said on Monday. Police also seized 34 cellphones and NT$2.04 million in cash, police told a news conference. The department estimates that there were 422 victims, with monetary losses totaling NT$149.76 million. The suspects and seized evidence have been turned over to prosecutors for further investigation on charges of telecom fraud.