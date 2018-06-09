Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

WEATHER

Rain forecast for next week

The nation could expect a rainy week ahead due to the humidity brought by a southwest monsoon and the influence of a low air pressure system, the Central Weather Bureau said on Thursday. Tropical storm Ewiniar, which formed on Wednesday, would soon weaken and become a tropical depression after making landfall in China, bureau forecaster Lin Po-tung (林伯東) said, adding that the rise of the southwest monsoon would move the system toward the east and force it into the Bashi Channel. This development would increase chances of rain nationwide between Sunday and Thursday next week, Lin said, adding that isolated showers are forecast for northern and central Taiwan. Rainfall in the south and the east would be more substantial and occur across a broader area during this period, he said.

CHARITY

Rummage sale at TAS

The Taipei American School (TAS) Orphanage Club is to host its 48th annual spring rummage sale today from 10am to 5pm. Club members have collected a wide variety of new and second-hand clothing, household items, shoes, games, toys and electronics. The sale is to be held in the school’s forecourt and lobby come rain or shine. All of the proceeds are to go to needy children and orphans in Taiwan and overseas. The school is at No. 800, Zhongshan N Rd Sec 6 in Tianmu (天母).

EDUCATION

Students row around island

Students from five schools on Pingtung County’s Siaoliouciou Island (小琉球) on Thursday rowed canoes around the island to celebrate graduating. About 120 students from Liouciou Junior High School and Baisha, Liouciou, Cyuande and Tiannan elementary schools participated, along with an escourt of 500 parents, volunteers and coast guards. This was the second time the Children of Liouciou: Navigation Challenge and Ocean Exploration Education event was held, with safety and navigation services provided by volunteers from Outward Bound Taiwan and Siaoliouciou Ocean Volunteers. The event gave the children a rare opportunity to connect with the seafaring traditions of their forebears and meets the national education principles of encouraging initiative and public engagement, and working toward the common good, said Liouciou Elementary School principal Chang Chien Cheng-feng (張簡振豐), who was the event’s main organizer. The challenge consisted of a 12km course and was completed via relays in five hours from 7am to midday, he said.

CRIME

Kinmen nabs 23 for fraud

Twenty-three suspects have been detained in Kinmen’s largest telecom fraud ring bust, police in the outlying county said yesterday. Twenty-one people, including a minor and four women, were arrested at a villa in Jinning Township (金寧) on Wednesday, and 34 iPads, 46 iPhones, three UBS devices, desktop computers and 22 SIM cards were seized, Kinmen police chief Yu Wen-sheng (游文勝) told a news conference. Two other key suspects, identified only by the surnames Chen (陳) and Chiang (姜), were also arrested in the township after a tracking operation that started in April, he said. The group, targeting people living in China, might have defrauded its victims of NT$6 million (US$200,000), he said. The 23 suspects, all from Taiwan proper, were sent to an anti-

crime center in Taichung on Thursday.