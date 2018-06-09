Man allegedly kills brother, commits suicide, police say

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Taipei police on Thursday said they have found the body of a man who apparently committed suicide, who they believe killed his younger brother the previous day.

Investigators were looking for Ho Liang-chien (何良鑑), 64, in connection with the death of his younger brother, Ho Liang-lien (何良鍊), 56, on Wednesday, after disputes over family properties left by their late father in Taipei’s Waishuangxi area (外雙溪).

“The body of Ho Liang-chien was found this morning on a forested hill in Taipei’s Shilin District (士林),” a Shilin Police Precinct statement said. “An investigation is under way and it is being treated as suicide, as an empty bottle of the herbicide Parathion was found nearby. We believe he drank the deadly herbicide to kill himself.”

According to local residents who witnessed the incident at about 2pm on Wednesday, Ho Liang-chien, who was holding a cleaver, chased his younger brother down a road near their property on Zhishan Road in the Waishuangxi area.

Ho Liang-chien ran after his younger brother and hacked him to death, as frightened residents made calls to the emergency services, eye-witnesses said

When they reached the scene, police and medics reported finding a body with a cracked skull and its abdomen sliced open.

They estimated there were more than 20 knife wounds on the body.

Residents told police that the brothers had been feuding over the properties for several decades.

The family owned extensive tracts of land in the Waishuangxi area and the residents knew both brothers as successful businessmen, with the elder brother managing a fish farm that is famous for raising carp, while the younger brother owned several shrimp fishing businesses.

A family member said that after the death of the Ho brothers’ father, both brothers inherited land and properties. Each had separate holdings, but some overlapped and there were disputes over access, which led to their feud.

A younger family member reported receiving a telephone call from Ho Liang-chien on Wednesday night, in which he allegedly said: “I have killed your uncle. So looks like I have to pay with my own life.”