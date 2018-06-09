YouTuber charged with copyright infringement

By Hsieh Chun-lin and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office on Thursday indicted YouTuber Chung Wei-ting (仲惟鼎), better known by his alias Amogood, on charges of contravening the Copyright Act (著作權法).

The office’s report said that 32-year-old Amogood had since 2015 been publishing a series of short clips of between three and 11 minutes that introduced various movies.

The series used snippets of the original movies revoiced by Amogood, allowing him to gain a large following online and through such popularity make a profit from ads, prosecutors said.

Walt Disney Co, DeltaMac (Taiwan) Co, Autoai Design Co, KKTV Co and Garage Play Co last year all filed lawsuits against Amogood citing copyright infringment, the office said.

Amogood said he used only a 10th, or even a 100th, of the original works, adding that the snippets he put together as short clips were in line with use for commentary purposes, research or news reports.

He said that his use of the movies was “reasonable” and should be defined as derivatives of the original works, but declined to comment on how he obtained copies of the movies.

After studying scene-by-scene analysis provided by the five companies, prosecutors concluded that Amogood only inserted his own commentary and made no further changes.

Such actions could not be considered a derivative of the original work and exceeded the parameters of proper use, the office said, adding that the uploading and transmission of the movie clips infringed on the copyright of the movies’ distributors.

In its indictment, the office suggested that the court consider the 13 videos as separate counts of criminal activity.