Eleven local schools on young universities list

Staff writer, with CNA

Eleven universities in the nation have been ranked among the world’s best young universities this year.

The Young University Rankings, released by Times Higher Education, rank 250 schools that are less than 50 years old based on their teaching, research, international outlook and their work with industry.

National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (NTUST) was ranked 57th, two places up from its ranking last year, and the highest of any local institution.

Times Higher Education only provides individual rankings for the first 100 schools on its list. The rest are grouped between 101st to 150th, from 151st to 200th and from 210st to 250th.

National Yang Ming University was the only university in Taiwan to be ranked in the 101st to 150th grouping.

While Chang Gung University and National Sun Yat-Sen University placed in that category last year, this year they dropped to the next group, from 150th to 200th.

Asia University, Feng Chia University, I-Shou University, National Chung Cheng University, National Dong Hwa University, National Taipei University and Yuan Ze University all placed in the 201st to 250th grouping.

The top five schools on the young school list are the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, the Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne in Switzerland, Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, Paris Sciences et Lettres in France and Maastricht University in the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, 17 Taiwanese schools were listed in the World University Rankings 2019 compiled by London-based Quacquarelli Symonds, with National Taiwan University placing 72nd, up four notches from last year.

It was the only local school to be listed among the top 100 in the annual survey.

Quacquarelli Symonds uses six indicators to assess performance: academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-to-student ratio, citations per faculty, proportion of international students and proportion of international faculty.

Taiwanese universities placing in the top 500 are National Tsing Hua University (163), National Chiao Tung University (208), National Cheng Kung University (234), NTUST (257), National Yang Ming University (292), National Taiwan Normal University (308), Taipei Medical University (362), National Sun Yat-Sen University (402), National Central University (415) and Chang Gung University (429).

Taipei Medical University saw the biggest improvement, rising 36 notches from last year’s ranking, making it the nation’s top-ranked private university on the list.

National Taipei University of Technology ranked in the 561st to 570th category, National Chengchi University in the 601st to 650th category, National Chung Hsing University in the 651st to 700th category, and National Chung Cheng University, Feng Chia University and Fu Jen Catholic University in the 801st-1000th category.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology retains its top spot in World University Rankings for the seventh consecutive year, followed by Stanford University, Harvard University and the California Institute of Technology.

National University of Singapore is the highest-ranked Asian institution at No. 11.