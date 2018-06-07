New envoy to France to prioritize economic ties

Staff writer, with CNA

The nation’s newly appointed representative to France, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois Wu (吳志中), on Tuesday pledged to promote closer economic and cultural exchanges once he takes up his post next month.

Wu, whose appointment was announced last week, said his priority would be to strengthen economic and trade ties.

Wu has served as a deputy foreign minister since May 20, 2016, and is to succeed Zhang Ming-zhong (張銘忠), who held the Paris posting for three years.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not give a reason for the move, but Wu is familiar with France, having earned a doctorate from Pantheon-Sorbonne University in political science.

Taiwan Foundation for Democracy president Hsu Szu-chien (徐斯儉) has been named to succeed Wu as deputy minister.

Wu spoke to reporters on the sidelines of an event to announce the 75 names of this year’s “youth ambassadors,” whose trips are aimed at helping promote the government’s New Southbound Policy.

The 75 were chosen from 855 graduate and undergraduate applicants aged 18 to 35, Wu said.

Three groups of 25 each are to travel to Palau and the Philippines, the Solomon Islands and Thailand, and Tuvalu and India respectively, the ministry said.

The youth ambassador program, launched by the ministry in 2009, seeks to broaden the world view of young Taiwanese as well as boost international awareness of Taiwan’s culture and society.