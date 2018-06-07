TRA celebrates 131 years with Hanna the bear wearing a uniform from 1978

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) stuffed toy Hanna (漢娜將), dressed in a uniform worn by train attendants in 1978, is to be available for purchase in celebration of the railway operator’s 131st anniversary.

Train attendants are responsible for serving express train passengers and have summer and winter uniforms, the agency said, adding that the designs and colors of their uniforms have changed dramatically over the years, depending on the fashions of the time.

The criteria used to select train attendants are strict, and aside from their appearance, candidates are evaluated based on their demeanor and whether they are able to carry heavy things in shaky train cabins while wearing high heels, the agency said.

Hanna would be dressed in the uniform worn by train attendants in the summer of 1978, said Chen Shi-xiung (陳世雄), the supply section chief of the agency’s catering service department.

Hanna’s detachable dress was designed after careful study of the agency’s 1978 summer uniform, including its badge, blouse, the insignia on the cap and buttons, Chen said.

The agency has changed its uniforms more than 10 times since 1978, he said, adding that it has already planned more old uniforms for Hanna to wear.

If Hanna proves to be popular, the agency would consider producing handbags and other accessories for the stuffed toy as well, Chen said.

Hanna would be available for purchase between Friday and Monday next week, Chen said, adding that only 120 would be sold on Friday.

In addition to the stuffed toy, the agency has also introduced a series of products and new services to celebrate its 131st anniversary.

Yesterday, it started selling two new lunchboxes targeting older passengers, who generally prefer healthy, less oily food. One of the meals features pumpkins and pine nuts, while the other contains teriyaki diced chicken, the agency said.

It would also incorporate a Pepper robot into its on-site service crew at Taipei Railway Station tomorrow, the agency said, adding that the multilingual robot could serve passengers from different countries.