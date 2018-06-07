Father of lawmaker’s assistant immolates himself

By Yang Chin-cheng, Chiu Hao-tang and Jake Chung / Staff reporters, with staff writer

The father of an assistant to Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Chen Ting-fei (陳亭妃) committed suicide by self-immolation, police said yesterday.

The tragedy was reportedly triggered by Huang Tsun-chiao’s (黃遵僑)’s decision at about 3am to go to Chen’s residence and kick on her front door.

Huang’s father had tried to stop Huang by informing the police of his son’s intentions, police said.

Huang had been drinking and he was picked up and held at Tainan City’s Wufen Precinct (五分) until he was sober, police said.

Huang’s neighbors said his father seemed depressed and agitated after failing to stop his son and told them at 5:51am that he “was contemplating suicide,” before asking them to “look after his children.”

Huang’s father, who is divorced, lived with Huang and his two daughters in Sigang District (西港), police reports said.

Police said they took Huang back home in an attempt to calm his father only to find that he had already set himself alight.

Attempts to save Huang’s father was unsuccessful and a coroner ruled out murder after inspecting the body, police said.

A colleague who has been working with Huang for three years said Huang’s actions early yesterday were unfathomable, adding that he was an excellent employee.

While witnesses’ statements seemed to indicate that Huang’s actions were the impetus for his father’s suicide, police said they would launch an investigation into the incident.