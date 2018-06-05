Ching Fu chair detained after his son jumps bail

Staff writer, with CNA

The Kaohsiung District Court yesterday ordered the detention of Ching Fu Shipbuilding Co (慶富造船) chairman Chen Ching-nan (陳慶男), who had been out on bail in a fraud case involving the company, until he pays an additional NT$100 million (US$3.35 million) in bail, saying he is a flight risk.

The ruling came after his son, Ching Fu vice chairman Chen Wei-chi (陳偉志) yesterday failed to appear in court.

The Kaohsiung District Prosecutors’ Office in February charged the two with fraud, breach of trust and contravening the Banking Act (銀行法) by using forged documents to obtain a NT$20.5 billion syndicated loan from nine domestic lenders in 2016.

Prosecutors are demanding a 30-year sentence and NT$1 billion fine for Chen Ching-nan and a 25-year sentence and NT$600 million fine for Chen Wei-chih.

Others charged in the case are former Ching Fu CEO Chien Liang-chien (簡良鑑), Chen Ching-nan’s wife, Chen Lu Chao-hsia (陳盧昭霞), and former Ching Fu project manager Lee Wei-feng (李維峰).

Chen Ching-nan and Chen Wei-chih were originally released on bail of NT$8 million and NT$5 million, respectively, banned from leaving the country and put under house arrest.

Chen Ching-nan, Chen Lu and Chien yesterday appeared at a court hearing, but when Chen Wei-chih did not appear, judges held a detention hearing for Chen Ching-nan and Chen Lu, as Ching Fu has subsidiaries in China, and Chen Ching-nan and Chen Wei-chih frequently leave and enter Taiwan.

Chen Wei-chih could face additional charges for jumping bail.