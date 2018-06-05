KMT delegates arrive in Xiamen

Staff writer, with CNA

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Vice Chairman Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌) yesterday led a delegation of party members to Xiamen, China, where he is to speak at the 10th Straits Forum annual meeting tomorrow.

The delegation is today to tour the city, including the Xiamen University campus, before attending a welcome banquet.

Hau is expected to meet with Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference National Committee Chairman Wang Yang (汪洋) tomorrow before attending the opening of the forum.

Later that day, Hau is scheduled to meet with China’s Taiwan Affairs Office Director Liu Jieyi (劉結一), who also heads the Chinese Communist Party’s Taiwan Work Office.

The delegation is to meet with Taiwanese business leaders in Xiamen and in nearby Zhangzhou on Thursday before returning to Taipei in the evening.

KMT’s Culture and Communications Committee Director Lee Ming-hsien (李明賢) said that the delegation was originally supposed to be led by KMT Vice Chairman and Secretary-General Tseng Yung-chuan (曾永權), but Tseng’s application to visit China was rejected by Taiwan’s National Immigration Agency.

Tseng was privy to sensitive information during his tenure as Presidential Office secretary-general during former president Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) tenure, officials said.

Under the Classified National Security Information Protection Act (國家機密保護法), officials who have handled classified information are required to obtain approval before leaving the country for three years after retirement or resignation.

In a Facebook post to commemorate the 29th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre, New Power Party Executive Chairman Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) said he “sighed with emotion” about the delegation’s China visit, which he said equals “presenting tribute [to Beijing].”

KMT spokesman Hung Meng-kai (洪孟楷) said he regretted that Huang felt so.

The KMT adheres to the universal values of democracy, freedom and human rights and has not wavered in upholding that stance, Hung said.