NCC cancels post-quake report service

Staff writer, with CNA

The National Communications Commission (NCC) on Thursday said that it is canceling, with immediate effect, its post-earthquake report service, but maintaining the quake emergency alert in an effort to end confusion between the two.

The Central Weather Bureau started providing both services in May 2016 as part of the nation’s Public Warning System, which sends text messages to the public after an earthquake.

The “Earthquake Report” is a post-quake service that notifies mobile phone users via text message about five minutes after a quake if it has an intensity of 2 or above in Taipei or 3 or above in other cities.

In contrast, the emergency quake alert is issued about 10 seconds after a magnitude 5 earthquake or stronger with an intensity of 3 or above in Taipei, and 4 or above in other areas.

People have found it difficult to distinguish between the two services since their introduction two years ago, creating a misconception that the warning system is slow and inefficient, the commission said.

The weather bureau filed a request with the National Science and Technology Center for Disaster Reduction and received approval to end the earthquake report text messaging service, the commission said.

However, earthquake reports can still be viewed on the bureau’s Web site, it added.