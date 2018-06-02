NTU listed among world’s 100 most esteemed schools

Staff writer, with CNA

National Taiwan University (NTU) has been named one of the world’s top 100 universities with the best reputation for research and teaching in this year’s Times Higher Education (THE) survey.

NTU was ranked in the 51-60 group, the same as last year, in the World Reputation Rankings 2018 survey released on Wednesday, which was based on an opinion poll of leading academics and covered 105 universities worldwide.

NTU was the only Taiwanese university to make the list.

The US continued to dominate the list, with Harvard University taking the top spot for the eighth consecutive year and 43 other US institutions making the top 100, it said.

Rounding out the top 10 were the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University, University of Cambridge, University of Oxford, University of California, Berkeley, Princeton University, Yale University, University of California, Los Angeles, and University of Chicago.

The University of Tokyo ranked first among Asian universities at No. 13, while Chinese universities took six spots — Tsinghua University at 14th, Peking University at 17th and Zhejiang University in the 71-80 bracket.

Fudan University, University of Science and Technology of China and Shanghai Jiao Tong University all ranked in the 81-90 slots.

Judging from the rankings, Asia’s leading universities still lack the global standing that is enjoyed by many of their peers in the UK and the US, THE said.

It said that many Asian universities on the top 100 list tend to get the majority of their votes from academics based in their own countries.

In contrast, North American universities on average receive just under half their votes from their own nations, while European universities generally receive the vast majority of votes from abroad, it said.