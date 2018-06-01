Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

WEATHER

Possible typhoons form

The Central Weather Bureau is tracking two tropical disturbances that have emerged over the Philippines and the South China Sea, which are likely to develop into typhoons that could affect the nation next week. Whether the typhoons will form and to what extent Taiwan will be affected will not become clear until Sunday, forecaster Cheng Chuan-fang (程川芳) said on Wednesday. If the typhoons form and move toward Taiwan, they are expected to bring substantial precipitation to the nation, which has yet to see any substantial rainfall this year during what should be the annual plum rain season, Cheng said. A weather front is expected to approach Taiwan today, but the system is weak in intensity and will not deliver much-needed rain in central and southern Taiwan, Cheng said.

CULTURE

‘Jerusalem’ translation wins

Taipei-based Emily Publishing Co won first prize in the translation category at this year’s Gourmand World Cookbook Awards in Yantai, China, for its Mandarin-version of Israel-born London-based chefs Yotam Ottolenghi and Sami Tamimi’s Jerusalem. The translation, published last year, beat shortlisted titles from 10 other nations to win. The cookbook was translated into Mandarin by Wang Ching-ying (王晶盈). Editor-in-chief Emily Ching-Chun Chuang (莊靜君) said the copy of Jerusalem on display with other shortlisted titles at the three-day event, which ended on Monday, was stolen, but she had brought her own copy along with her and so was able to show the book at the awards ceremony. Organizers confirmed that the book had been stolen, adding that only the best books at the awards tend to go missing.