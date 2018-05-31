Coast guard seizes untaxed cigarettes worth NT$10m

Staff writer, with CNA

The Coast Guard Administration on Monday busted a smuggling operation in Pingtung County, seizing smuggled cigarettes estimated to be worth NT$10 million (US$332,779), the agency said on Tuesday.

Personnel from the agency’s southern branch seized 160,000 packs of untaxed cigarettes from the fishing boat Chang Sheng registered in Donggang Township (東港) and arrested five crew members, including the captain, it said.

The agency said it cooperated with the Kaohsiung Harbor Police Department in conducting the raid, which came after a month-long operation following up on tip-offs and monitoring the boat’s movements.

Right after the boat arrived at Donggang at about 11pm, coast guard officers boarded the vessel and conducted a search, finding the contraband cigarettes in 331 large boxes hidden on the lower deck, the agency said.

The captain, surnamed Tsai (蔡), told the officers that the fishing boat was entrusted by others to smuggle cigarettes into Taiwan, the agency said, adding that the seized cigarettes were made in China.

The agency said it has confiscated the contraband cigarettes in accordance with the Tobacco and Alcohol Administration Act (菸酒管理法), and handed over the crew members to the Kaohsiung District Prosecutors’ Office for investigation.

It said it has intensified its efforts to crack down on wine and tobacco smuggling amid increasing demand ahead of the Dragon Boat Festival on June 18, which will be a three-day weekend.