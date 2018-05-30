Central Weather Bureau to trial heat advisory system

Staff writer, with CNA

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) is developing an early warning system for high temperatures for its Web site and social media apps to help the public take precautions against heat-related illnesses.

The system protype, to be called the “Heat Advisory,” would be launched in the middle of next month and be available on the bureau’s Web site, its weather app and its Line group for the media, bureau technical specialist Huang Treng-shi (黃椿喜) said yesterday.

Yellow, orange and red would indicate different levels of heat, with forecasts to be released in specific cities and counties at 5pm a day ahead of potentially hazardous rises in temperatures, the bureau said.

Yellow would indicate the mercury is forecast to rise to at least 36°C the following day, while orange would indicate a forecast of three consecutive days of temperatures above 36°C, or a high of 38°C.

Red would be used when the temperature is forecast to reach 38°C for the next three days or has been above 38°C three days.

The bureau’s announcement comes as Taipei and other parts of the nation wilt under a series of record-breaking temperatures.

Temperatures yesterday rose above 37°C in Taipei, as much of Taiwan continued to be engulfed in intense heat.

The Taipei weather station recorded a temperature of 37.1°C at 11:55am, the third time the mercury at the station has exceeded 37°C this month.