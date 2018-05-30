Text alert system to be tested next week during drill

Staff writer, with CNA

The military is to test a new air raid text-alert system during the annual Wan An drill next week, the Ministry of National Defense said yesterday.

The system, which was built in March, is meant to alert mobile phone users of an incoming air or missile attack via text message, ministry spokesman Major General Chen Chung-chi (陳中吉) said.

The system was tested on a smaller scale on March 28 in Taitung County.

A larger test is to take place during the central Taiwan portion of the Wan An No. 41 drill to be held on Thursday from 1:30pm to 2pm, Chen said.

Between 1pm and 2pm, mobile phone users in Miaoli, Nantou, Changhua, Yunlin and Chiayi counties, as well as Chiayi City and Taichung, are to receive a text alert reading: “National-level alert. This is a trial of an air raid text-alert system in case of an incoming air attack.”

The ministry urged people to participate in the drill that is to test the nation’s emergency response measures in the event of an air or missile attack.

The drill is to also be held in other parts of the nation between Monday and Wednesday during the same half-hour time period, when all road traffic must stop and pedestrians must stay off the streets, the ministry said.