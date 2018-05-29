Taiwanese attend UN-related meeting in Bangkok

By Lu I-hsuan and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, in Geneva, Switzerland, with staff writer

Two representatives of the Taiwan Alliance in International Development (Taiwan AID) took part in a regional meeting of the Conference of Non-Governmental Organizations in Consultative Relationship with the UN (CoNGO) earlier this month in Bangkok, Thailand.

CoNGO first vice president Cyril Ritchie invited Taiwan AID to share its experience with pushing the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals at the Regional Committee in Asia-Pacific (RCAP) meeting on May 8 and May 9, ahead of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific meeting from May 11 to May 16.

Vision Youth Action executive director Klaus Ding (丁元亨) and Liu I-chen (劉宣辰), director of international exchange at the Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation, represented Taiwan AID at the regional meeting.

Delegates focused on nine subjects, ranging from social development, gender equality and women’s health, human rights and sustainable development to bridging the digital divide, inclusive governance and the impact of migration.

CoNGO was founded in 1948 and all of its full members have consultative statuses with the UN Economic and Social Council.

RCAP was launched last year and its goals are to harness the power of NGOs in the Asia-Pacific region to reach the Sustainable Development Goals, and facilitate access for them at the UN and the commission, a statement on CoNGO’s Facebook page states.