Quitting meds for blood pressure is a huge risk: society

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff writer, with CNA

People on blood pressure medication who experience side effects should talk to their doctors before they stop taking the medication, the Taiwan Hypertension Society has warned.

Society director Wang Tsung-tao (王宗道) cited the case of a 40-year-old man who was rushed to hospital earlier this month, a few days after he stopped taking his medication because of side effects.

About 30 percent of people with high blood pressure in Taiwan take beta blockers, which help with high blood pressure and heart failure, Wang said.

However, 20 to 30 percent of these people experience side effects such as cold hands and feet, fatigue and erectile dysfunction, so many of them stop taking their medication, resulting in a resurgence of their high blood pressure or heart disease, he said.

Since beta blockers slow the heart rate and constrict blood vessels, they affect the ability of men to achieve erections, Wang said.

However, in recent years, new types of beta blockers that can slow the heart rate without constricting blood vessels have been introduced, he said, adding that they have been covered by the National Health Insurance system since last September.

Wang urged patients who experience side effects to speak to their doctors about switching to the new medication.

Many people also worry that it could damage their kidneys or liver, he said.

In reality, blood pressure medication does not damage the liver and could potentially protect the kidneys, Wang said.

There is a 25.2 percent prevalence of high blood pressure among adults in Taiwan, making it the most common chronic health condition in the nation, statistics released by the Health Promotion Administration showed.

The statistics also showed that only 70 percent of people over the age of 40 with high blood pressure are aware of their condition.

The symptoms of high blood pressure are not obvious and are thus easy to ignore, Wang said.

However, if people do not receive treatment, their risk of stroke, heart disease and kidney disease increases, he added.