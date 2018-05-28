‘Tripartite platform’ aims to replicate KMT victory

By Shih Hsiao-kuang and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

In view of the year-end elections, members of the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) Central Policy Committee, the KMT legislative caucus and its National Policy Foundation think tank are to form an ad hoc election committee next month that would be chaired chaired by KMT Vice Chairman Tseng Yung-chuan (曾永權), a source in the party said.

The committee, to be named the “tripartite platform,” is to replicate the KMT’s success in 2008, when a similar group was convened and the party won the presidential election, as well as two-thirds of the seats in the legislative elections, the source said.

The platform is to include the director of the central policy committee, the director of the think tank and high-ranking party members, and would also include legislators, pro-KMT pundits and the party’s spokesperson, who doubles as the deputy director of the party’s Culture and Communications Committee, the source said.

KMT Chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) has also appointed 16 former legislators as the central policy committee’s deputy directors, the source said.

The legislators are assumed to be the designated legislative nominees for the 2020 elections and participating in the Nov. 24 nine-in-one elections would increase their visibility among the public, the source said.

The platform is to begin preparing issues to criticize the Democratic Progressive Party starting next month and once the election season is in full swing, it is to really lay into its rival, the source said.

In the nine-in-one elections, voters are to elect mayors and councilors for the six special municipalities and other cities, Aboriginal district representatives and councilors, county commissioners and councilors, township mayors and councilors, and borough and village wardens.