Lee to remember Taiwanese dead in Battle of Okinawa

Staff writer, with CNA

Former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) is to visit Okinawa next month to attend the unveiling of a monument commemorating Taiwanese who died on the Japanese side in the 1945 Battle of Okinawa between the Allied powers and the Imperial Japanese Army, his office said yesterday.

Lee is also scheduled to give a speech at the ceremony on June 24, office director Wang Yan-chun (王燕軍) said.

Lee, 95, was invited to the ceremony by a Taiwan-Japan peace foundation in Naha and is to visit the island from June 22 to June 26 if his health permits, Wang said, confirming a report in the Sankei Shimbun.

If Lee makes the trip, he is to meet with members of an association of his supporters in Japan and attend a forum for Taiwanese living in Japan, the Sankei Shimbun said.