Campaigners have three days to take down political ads

By Chung Hung-liang and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Taipei City Government on Thursday told political campaigners to take down political advertisements that do not comply with city ordinances within three days, or face fines and have the advertisements removed by municipal authorities.

The city’s municipal regulations forbid political advertisements from being displayed until two months before a party primary or one month before an election, the Taipei Construction Management Office said.

So far, city workers have identified about 160 illegal political advertisements in Taipei, 22 of which have been removed, the office said.

A political campaign advertisement is defined as displaying three or more of the following: a candidate’s name, portrait, ballot number, campaign slogan or political platform, the office said, adding that while candidates can advertise ahead of schedule by displaying less than three of these criteria, they must still obtain the proper license.

Many political campaigners, especially those targeting the Shilin (士林) and Beitou (北投) districts, are already beginning to advertise for the Nov. 26 nine-in-one elections, even though it is illegal to do so, it said.

Most of the illegal advertisements were discovered after residents complained to the city government, it said.

To solve this, the office is considering having officials and removal crews patrol along major roads and campaign hot zones, it said.

Many campaign headquarters have resisted calls from the city government to remove their political advertisements, because they wish to control strategically valuable billboard space, the office said.

Those that fail to comply with requests to take down their advertisements or have set up advertisements without the proper permits must pay for their removal and a fine of less than NT$50,000, the office said, adding that many of the advertisements are for old political races, including the city council election of 2014 and the legislative election of 2016.