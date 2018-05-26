China’s Taiwanese ID card plan ‘pointless’: Cabinet

Staff writer, with CNA

The Cabinet on Thursday slammed Beijing for reportedly considering issuing Chinese ID cards to Taiwanese nationals who are unable to return to Taiwan, calling the measure “political” and “pointless.”

“Unless they are fugitives wanted by the authorities, how is it possible that Taiwanese would have trouble returning to Taiwan?” Executive Yuan spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) asked.

Hsu’s remarks came after local media reports quoted Taipei Forum Chairman Su Chi (蘇起) as saying that China is mulling the issuance of Chinese ID cards to Taiwanese who are based in China and encounter difficulties returning to Taiwan.

Su, who was the National Security Council secretary-general from 2008 to 2009, earlier this month visited Beijing where he met Taiwan Affairs Office Director Liu Jieyi (劉結一).

He told local media that according to information provided by Chinese experts, Beijing is studying the possibility of issuing Chinese ID cards to Taiwanese who are unwilling or unable to return to Taiwan after having studied, taught or done business in China, as a result of the punitive measures imposed by President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration.

“This is obviously a politically motivated proposal and Taiwanese are watching it with wide-open eyes,” Hsu said, adding that Beijing should instead arrest economic fugitives from Taiwan hiding there and send them back to face justice as soon as possible.

Mainland Affairs Council Deputy Minister Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) said that Taiwanese with household registration in China and who hold Chinese passports would have their Republic of China citizenship revoked under the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (台灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例).

From 2004 to last year, a total of 567 Taiwanese lost their citizenship on related grounds, he added.