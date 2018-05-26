KMT asks Tsai to share strategy for maintaining ties

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus yesterday requested that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) brief lawmakers on how she intends to curb the nation’s loss of diplomatic allies.

The request came after Burkina Faso on Thursday announced it has severed diplomatic ties with Taiwan. It was the second country after the Dominican Republic to cut diplomatic ties this month.

KMT caucus secretary-general Lee Yen-hsiu (李彥秀) told a news conference in Taipei that the size of Taiwan’s international presence is determined by the number of diplomatic allies it has, and the KMT caucus is concerned about a manifesting “diplomatic avalanche.”

“What countermeasures will President Tsai Ing-wen take? It is our hope that she can give a report on the nation’s diplomatic situation soon,” she said, adding that Tsai should explain how she would promote stability in the Taiwan Strait and address stagnant cross-strait relations to prevent China from further limiting Taiwan’s international space.

The nation’s diplomacy has been ridden with setbacks since Tsai’s inauguration, and Tsai has the responsibility to inform lawmakers, who represent the people, of the diplomatic situation under her governance, KMT Legislator Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said.

Sao Tome and Principe, Panama, the Dominican Republic and Burkina Faso have all terminated official ties with Taiwan since Tsai took office, which is a cause for grave concern, but even more alarming is that more nations could cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan soon, KMT Legislator Jason Hsu (許毓仁) said.

Three of the nation’s diplomatic allies — Palau, Guatemala and Honduras — did not sign a petition advocating Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Assembly (WHA) in Geneva, Switzerland, which could mean that ties with them are on shaky ground, he said.

Tsai’s unstable cross-strait policy has led to an absence of dialogue between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, which has caused China to step up its bullying tactics, he said.

Tsai should not just issue stern condemnations every time the nation loses a diplomatic ally to Chinese pressure, but should also come up with solutions to the nation’s diplomatic plight, he said.

The KMT caucus later brought its request to cross-caucus negotiations.

As the request needs the approval of a quarter of legislators, and the New Power Party (NPP) and People First Party (PFP) caucuses were absent when Lee filed the request, a decision would be made after hearing the NPP and PFP caucuses’ opinions, Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) said.

Separately yesterday, DPP Legislator Tsai Shih-ying (蔡適應) said Taiwan was just a “victim of circumstances,” since Burkinabe politics has been in a state of turmoil, making it more susceptible to being tempted by Beijing.

As the government veers away from “checkbook diplomacy,” any future aid offered to allies should be within reason, Tsai Shih-ying said.

“We are better off without diplomatic allies that are constantly wavering between Taiwan and China,” he added.