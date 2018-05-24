NCC exceeded its authority by forcing radio stations off the air: Taipei court

By Wen Yu-te and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The National Communications Commission (NCC) exceeded its authority by taking Formosa Network and Music Network off the air, the Taipei High Administrative Court ruled yesterday.

The commission in January last year rescinded the broadcast licenses of the two radio stations belonging to the Broadcasting Corp of China (BCC), the court said.

However, the commission’s proviso barring the BCC from demanding compensation in a court of law infringed upon the broadcaster’s constitutional right to litigate, the court ruling said.

The court nullified the commission’s decision to reassign the frequencies used by the two stations and the proviso barring the BCC from seeking legal recourse on the grounds that the commission abused its executive discretion.

The ruling was not final and the commission can file an appeal with the Supreme Administrative Court.

During the Cold War, the BCC was tasked with blocking Chinese propaganda broadcasts and had obtained the licenses to operate on a number of frequencies for that purpose, including those used by the two stations.

In 2004, the Executive Yuan renounced “overriding bandit airwaves” as a government policy and negotiated an agreement with the BCC, which stated that the broadcaster would surrender the two stations’ frequencies without condition, should the government request that other broadcasters take their place.

Pursuant to the written understanding, the commission in June 2016 extended the licenses of various BCC-owned channels to 2025.

At the time, it attached a proviso stating that the BCC was still under obligation to turn the frequencies used by Formosa Network and Music Network over to the Hakka Affairs Council or the Council of Indigenous Peoples, without demanding compensation.

After the commission forced the two stations off the air last year, the BCC filed multiple lawsuits, saying the abrupt decision has harmed the interests of its investors and employees.

The commission should revise its regulatory decision from 2016, the court said, adding that the BCC is within rights to sue the government.