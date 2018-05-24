Disinfecting homes can help contain enterovirus: CDC

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

As the peak period of enterovirus infection is approaching, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) advised parents with infected who have been infected to disinfect their homes with bleach to prevent the virus from spreading.

A total of 8,004 enterovirus cases were reported last week across the nation, up 18.2 percent from the previous week, with the number approaching the epidemic threshold of 11,000 people.

CDC Epidemic Intelligence Center Director Liu Ting-ping (劉定萍) said there have been seven cases of severe complications caused by enteroviruses this year: two cases each of coxsackie B1 virus and enterovirus 71 (EV71), and one case each of coxsackievirus A4, coxsackievirus B2 and echovirus 11.

CDC physician Wu Pei-Yuan (吳佩圜) said two cases of severe complications were reported last week — a three-year-old girl and a boy less than a month old.

The boy suffered weakness, abnormal liver and blood coagulation functions, and petechiae (rash-like spots caused by hemorrhages in the skin) only four days after birth and was diagnosed with echovirus 11 infection, she said, adding that he remains in intensive care.

The girl had hand, foot, and mouth disease earlier this month, later developed symptoms of herpangina, vomiting, fever, myoclonus and sleepiness, and was confirmed to have contracted EV71, Wu said, adding that she recovered and has been discharged from the hospital.

As enteroviruses are transmitted primarily by the fecal-oral route, the CDC invited blogger Wu Pei-chen (吳霈蓁) to teach the public, especially parents of young children who have contracted the disease, how to use bleach to thoroughly disinfect their homes to stop the virus from spreading.

Wu Pei-chen said that bleach solutions for household disinfections should be approximately 500 parts per million (ppm) — or 100ml of bleach diluted with eight large bottles (1,250ml) of water.

The concentration should be 1,000ppm to disinfect objects that have been contaminated with a patient’s secretion or feces, she said.

She also advised people to wear a mask, gloves and apron when disinfecting, and to ensure good indoor air ventilation.

People should wait about 10 minutes before wiping the solution with clean water, the CDC said.