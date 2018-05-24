Prosecutors indict 14 people on telecom fraud charges

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Taichung prosecutors yesterday charged 14 members of a telecom scam ring allegedly headed by a man surnamed Chen (陳) with aggravated fraud and engaging in organized criminal activities.

Taichung police said that Chen is a well-known figure, and had been convicted of assault, fraud and other organized criminal activities.

According to investigators, Chen’s group used telephone calls to target Chinese citizens and had over a six-month period made about 3.22 million yuan (US$503,946) in illegal profit.

Up to NT$1.1 million (US$36,710) in cash, along with expensive watches, jewelry, computers, accounting ledgers and telecommunication records were recovered when police raided Chen’s operations at several Taichung locations in December last year, said Lin Keng-yu (林耕宇), chief of criminal investigation at Kaohsiung’s Sanmin (三民) Second Police Precinct.

Lin said that his unit was conducting an illegal narcotics trafficking probe when they came across suspects who were in communication with Chen’s telecom fraud ring.

After a period of surveillance, Lin’s units coordinated with Taichung police to raid Chen’s residence and a site housing other telecom fraud ring members.

“Chen had divided them into subgroups that made calls to China and conned people by pretending to be Chinese police, prosecutors or government officials. We estimated that about 100 victims had wired money to Chen’s group, based on correspondence records,” Lin said.

Police questioned the suspects and learned that a number of them had earlier worked on telecom scams in China, but returned to Taiwan last year because they were afraid of getting caught in China, which imposes more severe punishment, including lengthy prison terms, Lin said.