Lu, Yao vying for DPP nomination

By Yang Chun-hui and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is to decide on Monday at the earliest its possible candidate for the Taipei mayoral election in November, party spokesman Cheng Yun-peng (鄭運鵬) said yesterday.

Cheng made the remarks following a round of talks between DPP Electoral Strategy Committee officials and two mayoral aspirants — DPP Legislator Pasuya Yao (姚文智) and former vice president Annette Lu (呂秀蓮).

Yao and Lu expressed their determination to represent the party, Cheng said, adding that no other hopefuls were invited to the talks.

The party plans to hold a convention for the two on Saturday and to call a meeting on Monday, where party officials are to brief President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who is also the party chairperson, on their final evaluation of the two candidates, Cheng said.

Tsai would then select a candidate for the DPP Central Executive Committee’s confirmation hearing on Wednesday next week, he said.

When asked what metrics the party would use for evaluating the candidates, Cheng said the party’s bylaws on the nomination process do not specify a particular method, but would include the candidates’ platforms and internal polls.

Yao and Lu have agreed to schedule the convention on Saturday, which is to be televised, he said.

Further details are to be decided later, he said.

As for the Electoral Strategy Committee’s recommendation, the party aims to present its final evaluation to Tsai at 11:30am on Monday, who is then to submit a pick for the Central Executive Committee to confirm, he said.