FEATURE: Making sense of the ‘499 chaos’

For a Chunghwa Telecom subscriber surnamed Tsai (蔡), who is between jobs, the low-cost offers by the nation’s largest telecom in celebration of Mother’s Day came as a real surprise.

On May 11, Tsai was waiting to switch to a NT$299 (US$9.96) per month mobile plan at a Chunghwa Telecom branch on Taipei’s Renai Road.

In addition to the NT$299 plan, the company also offered NT$399, NT$499 and NT$599 monthly plans, as long as the subscribers agreed to 30-month contracts.

The NT$499 plan was the most popular, as it offered unlimited Internet access and 180 minutes of talk time.

“My roommate told me about it [the NT$299 plan], which allows you 12 gigabytes of mobile Internet and 70 minutes of talk time,” Tsai said. “The plan’s data cap is six times what I have now, for which I pay about NT$400 per month. The new plan would be such a bargain.”

Her roommate arrived when the branch opened at 8am, but there were already about 200 people waiting, Tsai said.

Knowing the process would take a while, she said they decided to take care of some other errands before returning to the branch.

“Most people inside the branch had to stand and wait, because there were not even enough chairs to sit. The machine that gives numbers was broken, so some people were afraid to leave in case the staff called their numbers,” Tsai said.

She said she and her roommate did not finish their paperwork until almost 2:30pm.

The special sale was also an ordeal for Chunghwa Telecom employees, who had to handle the processing.

“I did not get off work until 12am last night [May 10] and had to take a taxi home, because the bus had already stopped running,” a clerk at the branch said. “We could only leave after attending to all the customers who came in before 6pm [when the office closed].”

Tsai and her roommate were two of an estimated 1 million people who requested to change their mobile service subscription during the seven-day sale.

That notorious period is now known as the “499 chaos,” referring to the consumer frenzy triggered by Chunghwa Telecom offering the low-cost plans.

Taiwan Mobile and Far EasTone Telecommunications quickly followed suit and also provided NT$499 plans.

Although the Mother’s Day specials ended on Tuesday last week, Chunghwa Telecom is now facing several investigations from government agencies.

The National Communications Commission (NCC) is investigating whether the company contravened the Regulations for Administration of Mobile Broadband Businesses (行動寬頻業務管理規則) by poorly managing its operations and compromising service quality to the detriment of subscribers.

The company could also be fined more than NT$20 million by the Ministry of Labor for overworking its employees nationwide, including those at the company’s branches and authorized retailers.

This was not the first time that the nation’s three major telecoms offered a NT$499 plan that included unlimited Internet access.

Last month, such a plan was offered to civil servants, teachers and military personnel, as well as employees of state-run or government-affiliated corporations.

Why did Chunghwa Telecom expand the low-cost plans to the general public? Chunghwa Telecom chairman David Cheng’s (鄭優) statement at a news conference on May 11 might explain why.

“The last thing we want to see is for this competition on price to affect our technology upgrade in the next phase,” Cheng said. “We don’t want a war, but if someone challenges us, we will fight them.”