Battling thieves no barrel of monkeys for hunters, officials

By Tsai Tsung-hsien / Staff reporter

An Aboriginal hunting team has been formed in Pingtung County’s Manjhou Township (滿州) to protect local crops from rapacious monkeys, although the Council of Agriculture maintains that electric fences are the best way for farmers to protect their fields.

Asked at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei on Monday about the problem, Agriculture Minister Lin Tsung-hsien (林聰賢) said his agency has been subsidizing fence purchases for two years.

However, he drew criticism when he said it was also evaluating the feasibility of relocating monkeys to outlying islands.

Judging from Japan’s experience, electric fences are still the most acceptable and safest option, the Forestry Bureau said.

The number of applications received from farmers to install electric nets rose from 35 in 2016 to 216 last year and 219 so far this year, the bureau said, adding that it increased the subsidy from NT$40,000 to NT$45,000 per case.

However, two Manjhou farmers complained that the fences are not effective as the monkeys dig under them.

Council Deputy Minister Lee Tui-chih (李退之) said that if a better way cane be found to drive away monkeys, it would be tried out first in Manjhou Township.