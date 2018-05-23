KMT’s years-long free use of public land questioned

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

The Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee yesterday laid out several irregularities concerning the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) decades-long use of a former state-owned plot of land that used to house the party’s headquarters on Taipei’s Zhongshan S Road.

The committee’s investigation report, delivered at a hearing in Taipei, divided the KMT’s use of the 6,021m2 plot and building from 1949 to 2006 into several phases.

The first phase was from 1949 to 1967, with the KMT saying the property was “appropriated” to the party by the Southeast Military and Political Executive Office.

However, the committee was not able to find any document attesting to the handover.

From 1967 to 1971, the KMT signed two two-year contracts with the National Property Administration to “borrow” the building and land and use them for free.

The committee yesterday questioned the legality of the second contract, citing Article 40 of the National Property Act (國有財產法), which was promulgated in 1969.

The article stipulates that a non-public use property may be borrowed by government agencies, military offices, or public schools for temporary or emergency use for no more than three months.

“The KMT was not a government agency, a military office or a public school. Not to mention that the borrowing period was way longer than the statutory three-month limit,” the committee said, adding that the party then illegally occupied the property from 1971 to early 1981.

National Cheng Kung University Department of Law associate professor Wang Yu-cheng (王毓正) also questioned the validity of the second contract, saying that it went to show the entangled relationship between the government and the KMT in the past.

The committee’s investigation also found that the KMT only started paying for the use of the property in 1983, when it signed a lease with the government.

However, the committee said the validity of the lease was questionable, as the KMT failed to meet some criteria stated in Article 42 of the National Property Act, including a requirement that those who have utilized the land before the act’s enactment are “well-intentioned,” meaning having no prior knowledge that the land is government-owned.

Committee member Shih Chin-fang (施錦芳) also called into question the government’s sale of the land and building to the KMT in 1990, as the deal was finalized in just months for NT$377.12 million (US$12.6 million).

“In addition, just four days after the sale was finalized, the government’s assessed value for the land was raised from NT$51,770 to NT$104,400 per square meter,” Shih said.

After the acquisition, the KMT in 1994 tore down the building and built a new one, which became its headquarters in 1998, before selling it to the Chang Yung-fa Foundation in 2006 for NT$2.3 billion — NT$1.66 billion for the land and NT$640 million for the building.

As the property has been sold to a third party, the committee said it plans to seek a compensation of NT$1.14 billion from the KMT.

KMT Administration Committee director Chiu Da-chan (邱大展) said at the hearing that a 2007 Executive Yuan meeting chaired by then-minister without portfolio Hsu Chih-hsiung (許志雄) ruled that no irregularities were involved in the KMT’s renting and purchase of the land and building in question.

“A lot of deputy ministers attended that meeting too. Is the committee going to arrest and accuse them of unlawful acts?” Chiu said.