People willing to pay more during energy transition

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff writer, with CNA

Seventy-one percent of Taiwanese are willing to pay higher electricity prices during the nation’s transition to green energy, a poll released on Sunday showed.

The poll, which was commissioned by Greenpeace Taiwan, showed that 93 percent of respondents are willing to conserve energy in their daily lives and support energy transition through action.

Eighty percent of respondents said they are dissatisfied with the nation’s air quality and 72 percent said they support the development of renewable energy in Taiwan.

According to the survey, 55 percent of respondents oppose a proposal by state-run Taiwan Power Co’s (Taipower) to have a new Shenao Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Rueifang District (瑞芳) operational by 2025 and 78 percent are worried that the plant would exacerbate air pollution.

The government set a goal of reducing the nation’s reliance on coal-fueled energy to 30 percent by 2025.

However, the Environmental Protection Administration in March approved an environmental impact assessment for the plant.

Many people know that the nation should work toward energy transition, but 69 percent cannot feel the effects of the government’s efforts, Greenpeace Taiwan energy team project manager Lee Chih-an (李之安) said.

The government should speed up the development of renewable energy, expand public participation and allow people to purchase green energy, he added.

The poll last month conducted telephone interviews with 1,074 people over the age of 20 across 19 cities and counties, and has a margin of error of 2.99 percentage points.