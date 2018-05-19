Tainan Weather Observatory to mark 120 years

By Wang Chun-chuang and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Central Weather Bureau is to host celebrations on Saturday next week to celebrate the 120th anniversary of the founding of the Tainan Weather Observatory.

The observatory — the oldest of its kind in Taiwan — was built by the Japanese colonial administration as one of the first observatories in Taiwan and is situated at the highest point of what was then Tainan Prefecture, the bureau said.

The station has a peculiar layout, with an 18-sided roofed structure and a conical central tower that earned it the nickname “Pepper Shaker,” the bureau said.

The weather station was in 1998 listed as municipal heritage and in 2003 received national historical heritage status, owing to the rarity and artistic value of its architecture, the bureau said.

An earthquake on Feb. 6, 2016, damaged the station’s walls and tower, but it remains structurally sound, the bureau said.

Repairs are scheduled to begin after anniversary celebrations end, and fully restoring the building is expected to take 200 days of work, it said.

From the tower’s vantage point, visitors can see the Port of Anping (安平港) and the sea, the bureau said, adding that the Pepper Shaker has long served as a landmark for Tainan residents.

Commemorative illustrated books are to be handed out at the event and Chunghwa Post is to open a temporary post office that will stamp letters with special-edition postage marks, the bureau said.