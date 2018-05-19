Students inspired by service to society

By Huang Ming-tang and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

One of three high schoolers from Taitung to be admitted to medical school next school year, Cheng Lee Hsuan-yi (鄭李宣頤), said she was inspired to become a doctor after an elderly woman from her home village slipped and plunged to her death while hiking through the mountains to see a doctor.

With the release of college admission results on Thursday, Cheng Lee, a student at National Taitung Girls’ High School, learned that she had been admitted to Chung Shan Medical University with a government scholarship for Aboriginal medical students.

Cheng Lee said that to receive medical attention, Liciou Village (歷坵) residents have to travel far from their residence to Taitung City.

The situation at her village is typical of many of the county’s Aboriginal communities that are located in the deep mountains along the Taiwan Railways Administration’s South Link Line (南迴鐵路), she said.

“The old woman who died while traveling to see a doctor is a constant reminder of why I want to take up medicine,” Cheng Lee said.

Recipients of the scholarship have to practice medicine at an Aboriginal community for at least six years after receiving their medical license, she said.

Peng Tao-ching (彭道勤), a student at the private Yu-Jen High School who has been admitted to Taipei Medical University, said that Taitung’s shortage of medical services had affected him personally.

One of his classmates in junior high school was wounded by a piece of broken glass and nearly died on the gurney while he was being rushed to the nearest hospital capable of treating such injuries, he said.

His mother was diagnosed with a benign tumor, which three years later turned into malignant breast cancer, Peng said.

“I wanted to get into a medical school so I can return home and be a good doctor,” he said.

Tsao Ching-jen (曹慶任), a National Taitung High School student, was admitted to National Cheng Kung University’s medical school after achieving a perfect test score in this year’s national exams.

Tsao said he initially wanted to apply to National Taiwan University’s pharmacology department, but opted for medical school because he believes he will be of more use to society as a doctor.